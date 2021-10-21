21-year-old mother of two posts suicide note on Facebook after losing battle with depression before killing herself in car wreck (Photos)

A mother of two from Texas, has died in a two-vehicle wreck after posting a suicide note to Facebook.

Olivia Popham, 21, was driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra and collided with Travis Pittman, 33, of Winona, who was driving a 2012 Ford pickup. Popham’s Nissan reportedly crossed the center line and struck the pickup head-on, according to a press release.

Popham was pronounced dead at the scene. EMS personnel transported Pittman to UT Health in Athens for treatment of his injuries.

“The investigation is still ongoing, and there is no other information available at this time,” the press release stated.

Popham had reportedly been battling an intense depression and had been posting messages to Facebook in the months leading up to her death.

Family and friends also said that she was having major issues with her child’s father as well as caring for her children alone.

She would also get threatening fake text messages from someone pretending to be child protective services,…