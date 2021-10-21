Actress Jamie Lee Curtis introduces transgender daughter Ruby

62-year-old “Halloween” star, Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed that her 25-year-old youngest child is a transgender.

The “Freaky Friday” actress told People Magazine that she and husband Christopher Guest “have watched in wonder and pride as their son became their daughter Ruby.” Ruby who works as a video editor for a YouTube gaming personality, came out to her parents, Hollywood star Curtis and comedy director Chris Guest last year.

Jamie admitted on Wednesday October 20, that “learning new terminology and words” has been a challenge at times, but she is determined to put in the work for Ruby. She also revealed that it has made her thoughtful.

The actress told the publication;