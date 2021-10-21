Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati signs a new 6-year deal with a £1billion buy-out clause amid fears he could be lured by rivals next summer

Barcelona have tied Ansu Fati to a new six years contract that includes a £1billion buy-out clause.

The 18-year-old, who inherieted Lionel Messi’s No.10 jersey, extended his contract with Barcelona until 2027, the club announced in a statement, shortly after their 1-0 victory over Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League.

Fati, who has recently returned after almost a year out with a knee injury, will have a release clause in his new deal set at one billion euros.

“FC Barcelona and the player Ansu Fati have reached an agreement to renew his contract until 30 June 2027. The buy-out clause is set at 1 billion euros,” a club statement read.

The club’s statement described Fati as “currently one of football’s hottest properties” and “one of the squad’s players with the brightest future”.

Born in Bissau, Fati joined La Masia in 2012 and made his debut for the first team in 2019, aged 16.

The forward has broken a series of records, including becoming the youngest ever…