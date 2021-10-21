Cristiano Ronaldo scores nine minutes from full time to keep Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s job safe for now

Cristiano Ronaldo headed the winner nine minutes from time as Manchester United came back from two goals down to record a memorable UEFAChampions League triumph against Italian club, Atalanta at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, October 20.

As at half time, Manchester United looked like all hope was lost as they were two goals behind due to goals from Mario Pasalic and Merih Demiral.

But the Old Trafford crowd roared on the team to complete a remarkable 3-2 victory at full time.

Marcus Rashford reduced the deficit with an excellent finish eight minutes into the second half before Harry Maguire flashed a shot into goal after being left free.

Manchester United’s star man Cristiano Ronaldo, won the game, with one of his trademark header as he rose to meet Luke Shaw’s cross and find the bottom corner to send United to the top of Group F.

Just like he did three weeks previously against Villarreal, the former Real Madrid man has now kept under fire manager, Ole…