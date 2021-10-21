Kourtney Kardashian shared new lovely photos from the moment Travis Barker asked her to be his wife.

Barker, 45, proposed to Kardashian, 42, on Oct. 17, in Montecito, Calif., surrounded by roses and candles as they each clutched a glass of wine.

In one of the photos, she shared, Kardashian and Barker were pictured sitting in the sand as they smile lovingly into each other’s eyes while another image captures a moment where they both share a laugh as they hold each other close.

“I woke up all night thinking it was a dream,” she captioned a slideshow of photos on Wednesday from their beachfront engagement.

Meanwhile, the Poosh founder’s longtime ex-partner and father of her three children, Scott Disick, hasn’t been taking their engagement very well.

A source told Page Six this week that Disick “is going crazy and “he’s going to go off the deep end.”