Nothing must stop Anambra governorship election

President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly directed service chiefs to ensure that nothing stops the Anambra government election scheduled to hold on November 6.

National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) disclosed this while addressing State House correspondents at the end of Thursday’s security meeting chaired by the president.

Monguno said the directive was given following an increased attack allegedly carried out by proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

He said;