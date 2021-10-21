‘Unlucky’ Man splattered with poo after aeroplane drops its load on his garden

An ‘unlucky’ man found himself covered with poo after a plane dumped its waste all over his garden, a council meeting has heard.

The man who has not been named was reportedly at his garden when an overhead plane dropped faeces which splashed on him and his garden

Plane toilets normally store sewage in special tanks and contents are usually disposed of after landing.

Following the humiliating ordeal, the victim from Windsor reported to his local councillor about the incident.

Sharing the story during the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead aviation forum on Wednesday, October 20, Controller Karen Davies said the ‘whole garden’ was covered.

‘I know a number of incidents happen every year with frozen sewage from planes, but this wasn’t frozen and his whole garden was splattered in a very unpleasant way.

‘He was out in the garden at the time, so a really horrible, horrible experience. Hopefully it never happens again to any of our residents.’

But as the incident…