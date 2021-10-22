A President from North-East will end insurgency

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has said electing a President from the North East will bring an end to the insurgency being witnessed in different parts of the country.

The governor said this when he spoke at the 2021 North East Star Magazine awards on Thursday.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Maxwell Gidado, Governor Fintiri opined that insurgency in the North East would end within the first term of the Presidency of any candidate of North Eastern extraction. According to him, former chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, did his best in trying to bring the insurgency to the end but his effort only resulted in modest gains because the counter-insurgency efforts did not get the 100 per cent support required from the presidency.