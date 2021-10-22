Edo court jails fraudster for impersonating James Bond actor, Daniel Craig to defraud victims

Justice S. M. Shuaibu of the Federal High Court sitting in Benin City, Edo State on Thursday October 21, 2021 convicted and sentenced one Irabor Osarumwense (aka 007 Daniel Craig James Bond) to two years imprisonment for fraud.

Osarumwense was arraigned by the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on one count charge bordering on impersonation and obtaining by false pretence. He fraudulently impersonated the identity of English actor, Daniel Craig, to defraud unsuspecting victims.

The charge reads: “That you Irabor Osarumwense (aka 007 Daniel Craig James Bond) sometimes in 2021 in Benin City, Edo State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did fraudulently impersonate the identity of Daniel Craig, an English actor by fraudulently sending documents to one Nansiri through the internet which document you claim emanated from the said Daniel Craig with the intent to gain advantage for yourself and thereby committed an offence…