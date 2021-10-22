Family of Hollywood star Brandon Lee, who died while making The Crow in 1993, says ‘no one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set’ after Alec Baldwin tragedy

The family of Hollywood star Brandon Lee, who died while making The Crow in 1993, has reacted after Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer on the set of his upcoming movie.

Baldwin discharged a prop firearm that killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of the film Rust in New Mexico.

Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza.

‘Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on Rust,’ read a tweet from the account, which is run by Lee’s sister Sharon Lee. ‘No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period.’

Lee, the son of martial-arts icon Bruce Lee, died at the age of 28 on March 31, 1993 while filming The Crow in North Carolina. He was fatally hit with a .44-caliber slug after another actor fired a prop gun at him that was thought to have been loaded with blanks.