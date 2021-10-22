I killed two persons – 14-year-old bandit arrested in Katsina confesses to murder and cattle rustling





Police in Katsina State has arrested a 14-year-old suspected bandit from Tsamben Dankulumbo village in Jibiya Local Government Area. Parading the suspect alongside 19 others on Friday, spokesman of the State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, said the teenager has confessed to have killed two persons during an attack by bandits in Mallamawa community of Jibia local government area some months back. "The boy has confessed to us that he has participated in several attacks on villages within and outside the state where he said he could remember killing two people in Mallamawa. He also participated in attacks on Dankulumbo and Kukar Babangida all in Jibia local government area. He has also rustled an unspecified number of animals during several attacks," Isah stated. The boy said he was trained as a bandit, kidnapper and cattle rustler by a notorius banditry kingpin, Maliki who also taught him how to operate the AK 47 rifle. The teenager also added that in all the attacks and the number…







Source: Linda Ikeji