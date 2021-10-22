Trailer, shop set ablaze in Enugu

A trailer and a provision shop have been set ablaze by unknown persons allegedly enforcing the sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The trailer belonging to Chisco company was attacked and burnt at Eke-Obinagu suburb along Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway in Enugu East Council Area of the state in the early hours of Thursday, October 21.

It was gathered that the truck was said to be heading to Abakaliki. The driver, however, was said to have escaped unhurt.

A shop said to be stocked with provisions was totally razed down to ashes in the same Emene area of the state capital.

It was observed that over 10 security operatives led by the police had been stationed at the scene to ensure that the goods in the container weren’t looted.