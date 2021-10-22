Uber driver assaulted by LNSC and police officers demands N500 million compensation from Lagos state government

Clement Adedotun, the Uber driver who was assaulted by officials of the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps (LNSC) and Nigeria Police Force during the first anniversary of the #EndSARS protest at the Lekki toll gate in the state on Wednesday, October 20, has demanded an N500 million compensation from the state government

In a letter written by his lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, Adedotun also demanded that disciplinary measures be taken against the men who assaulted him and that they should be prosecuted in court in line with the Anti-Torture Act and the Criminal Law of Lagos State. He is also demanding a written apology from the state government.

Inihebe in a statement released said Adedotun’s vehicle has been returned but in a bad condition. The letter stated that the agents of the state government broke and damaged the front windscreen of his Toyota Corolla. The vehicle was in good condition before it was towed away on Wednesday, October 20. But upon reaching where the…