Warner Bros hits back at ‘Batwoman’ actress Ruby Rose after she alleged she was forced to work days after having neck surgery and abused on set of the series

Warner Bros movie production company has hit back at Ruby Rose, the actress who played Batwoman on the first season of the superhero drama series, after she took to social media to make allegations against the cast and production company explaining why she didn’t feature in the follow up season.

Ruby Rose shocked fans in May 2020 in a joint statement with the show’s producers confirming she would not return for the second season of “Batwoman.”

While the reason for Rose’s departure wasn’t addressed then, Rose wrote on Instagram the decision hadn’t been easy and “I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now.”

On Wednesday, October 20, the 35-year-old actor decided to explain what happened.

In a series of Instagram stories addressed to “Dear CW,” as well as Warner Bros. TV, television superproducer Greg Berlanti and people involved in the production, Rose detailed alleged abuse and mistreatment on the set of the show.

“I will come for you…