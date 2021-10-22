Young woman dies after choking during a hot dog eating contest.

A University lacrosse star died over the weekend after choking during a hot dog eating contest.

Madelyn “Madie” Nicpon, 20, was participating in an off-campus fundraiser last Saturday when she reportedly choked and fell unconscious. The Tufts University student was then rushed to Boston hospital where she tragically died the following day.

Thousands of her classmates gathered on Sunday night to remember the lacrosse player, the university said in a statement.

Students placed candles around her No.2 jerseys at the vigil at the Gantcher Center.

“A native of Suffern, New York, Madie was a biopsychology major, a member of the women’s lacrosse team, and an active member of our community,” the statement read.

“In the face of this painful loss, our hearts go out to Madie’s family and friends.”