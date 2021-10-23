An editor asked me to substitute the word terrorists for bandits in my report

A Nigerian journalist, Steven Kefas has revealed why the mainstream media in Nigeria can’t call bandits terrorists.

Sharing his experience while working on a story for a Nigerian media house, Kefas recalled how an editor asked him substitute the word ‘terrorists’ for ‘bandits’ in his report.

When he inquired why he should so that, the journalist revealed that the editor told him that the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation reportedly warned them against doing so. Kefas stated that even though terrorists allegedly bombed a rail line with the aim of kidnapping people, the media still referred to them as bandits.