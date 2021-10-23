Battle for DMX’s estate gets intense as alleged 15th child comes forward





The battle for estate of late rapper DMX has taken another turn as a lady has come foward, claiming to be the child of the late hip-hop star.

Page Six reported that a Georgia woman named Raven Barmer-Simmons contacted DMX’s other adult children in the past few weeks. She and the fellow 14 alleged children of the late rapper will all undergo a DNA test to confirm their paternity.

If she is indeed one of DMX’s kids, she could be the 15th. A battle is already shaping up over who gets what as assets get divided. A judge appointed 3 of DMX’s sons, Xavier, Tacoma and Sean as temporary administrators, but that’s clearly not sitting well with everyone. The late rapper’s fiancée Desiree Lindstrom, who is the mother to his 5-year-old son, Exodus, had applied to the court to be legally declared his “common-law wife,” but the judge shut her down. Lindstrom had also petitioned the court to be an administrator of his estate estimated to be worth around $1 million, as…





