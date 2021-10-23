



Chioma took to her Instastory to share a video of singers, Davido smiling at her at their son, Ifeanyi's second birthday party. The birthday party was attended by DMW crew, family and friends. This is coming after months of speculation on the state of their relationship.







Source: Linda Ikeji