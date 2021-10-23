EFCC arrests nine suspected internet fraudsters in Warri

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal Command, have arrested nine alleged internet fraudsters in Warri, Delta State.

Those arrested are Musa Shaka, Musa Dauda, Oghenekuwe Moses, Oghenekuwe Hezekiah, Akpan Bobby, Ilaya Godstime, Olemene Azubuike, Edevo Success and Atarhe Ochuko.

The suspects were arrested at their hideout in the early hours of Friday October 22, 2021 sequel to actionable intelligence.

A statement by EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said mobile phones and a Lexus ES 350 were recovered from the suspects.

He added that the suspects have made useful statements and would be arraigned in court as soon as the investigations are completed.