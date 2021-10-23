Gunmen attack Abolongo correctional facility in Oyo, set prisoners free

Armed men have attacked one of the facilities of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) in Oyo State.

Abolongo correctional facility was attacked by the gunmen at about 10pm on Friday, October 22.

It was gathered that the gunmen set all the prisoners at the facility free during the attack.

They allegedly used grenades to gain access and set prisoners free.

The attack left the facility in disarray with warders scampering for safety.

Other security agencies have been mobilised to support men and women of the Nigerian Correctional Service in tracking down the fleeing gunmen and rearresting the prisoners.