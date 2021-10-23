I plotted my cousin’s kidnap and murder to avoid repaying N1.4m I owed her

A 36-year-old man, Abubakar Halilu, has been arrested by the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) for plotting the kidnap and murder of his cousin.

According to the police, Halilu lured his cousin, a businesswoman, to a kidnappers’ den at Galadimawa area of Kaduna State and had planned with them to kill her so that he would not repay the sum of N1.4 million he owed her. The police say the suspect had driven the victim’s car on the day they were both supposedly kidnapped and held hostage in different parts of the bush only for her car keys and other items in the vehicle to be found in his custody.

He allegedly made arrangements with the criminals to collect N100 million as ransom from the woman’s family and kill her afterward, but luck ran out on him as the victim escaped from the camp where she was held when her captors went out for an operation.

While being interrogated, Halilu said his cousin bought some tricycles aka Keke Marwa valued at N3.9 million and…