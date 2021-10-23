Medical tourism puts a huge strain on our foreign reserves

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele has said that medical tourism puts a huge strain on the country’s foreign reserves.

Emefiele said this at the launch of a new hospital in Ikeja, Lagos. Appealing to the private sector to invest in medical facilities to improve access to healthcare in the country, Emefiele noted that for every $1bn allocated to medical treatment abroad, there is less than $1bn that could be available to other critical sectors of our economy.

He said;