Medical tourism puts a huge strain on our foreign reserves - Emefiele

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele has said that medical tourism puts a huge strain on the country’s foreign reserves.

 

Emefiele said this at the launch of a new hospital in Ikeja, Lagos. Appealing to the private sector to invest in medical facilities to improve access to healthcare in the country, Emefiele noted that for every $1bn allocated to medical treatment abroad, there is less than $1bn that could be available to other critical sectors of our economy. 

 

He said; 

 

“Medical tourism puts a huge strain on our foreign reserves, and more importantly, for every $1bn allocated to medical treatment abroad, there is less than $1bn that could be available to other critical sectors of our economy.

“As part of this effort, the CBN and select private sector stakeholders supported COVID-19 intervention initiatives through CACOVID.

“When we started COVID-19 intervention initiatives, the CBN set aside N100bn to support the healthcare sector, but…



Source: Linda Ikeji

