Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele has said that medical tourism puts a huge strain on the country’s foreign reserves.
Emefiele said this at the launch of a new hospital in Ikeja, Lagos. Appealing to the private sector to invest in medical facilities to improve access to healthcare in the country, Emefiele noted that for every $1bn allocated to medical treatment abroad, there is less than $1bn that could be available to other critical sectors of our economy.
He said;
“Medical tourism puts a huge strain on our foreign reserves, and more importantly, for every $1bn allocated to medical treatment abroad, there is less than $1bn that could be available to other critical sectors of our economy.
“As part of this effort, the CBN and select private sector stakeholders supported COVID-19 intervention initiatives through CACOVID.
“When we started COVID-19 intervention initiatives, the CBN set aside N100bn to support the healthcare sector, but…
Source: Linda Ikeji