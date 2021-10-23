Nigeria’s insecurity is reducing – Ndume

Chairman of Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume has said that insecurity is reducing in the country.

Ndume who represents Borno South, made the claim while answering questions from journalists after the turbaning of All Progressives Congress national chairmanship aspirant, Malam Saliu Mustapha, as the new Turaki of Ilorin on Friday October 22.

He stated that te federal government is doing well and doing its best to tackle the challenge of insecurity.

The senator said;