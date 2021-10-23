‘Someone will pay for this’ family of Halyna Hutchins demands answers after cinematographer is shot dead by Alec Baldwin on set

The distraught family of Halyna Hutchins are demanding answers about her death after she was accidentally shot dead by actor Alec Baldwin on set

Friends said dad Antoly and mum Olga were “beside themselves with grief” after being told of the tragedy by her husband, Matthew.

A friend in Kiev, Ukraine, where Halyna grew up said: “The family is grieving but at the same time they are asking and they will want answers. If someone made a mistake then they will have to pay.

“They just don’t understand how something dreadful like this could have happened when safety measures are supposed to be in place.

“They are also frantically trying to secure documents to get to the United States. Her mother does not have the correct paperwork.”

Film studio bosses fear a mega lawsuit from the family if it turns out that Halyna’s death could have been avoided.

Husband Matthew was last night comforting their eight-year-old son Andros at their home in California.

Her…