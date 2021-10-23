Stop offering advice to your friends on social media

Media personality, Toke Makinwa has told people to stop offering advice to their friends on social media.

Toke Makinwa in tweets she shared, stated that she doesn’t expect people who are her friends to be holding opinion polls or setting up analysis if there’s a scandal she’s involved in.

She stated that friends airing thoughts about her life publicly is fowl and they should be calling her instead. Toke also pointed out that this generation is obsessed with social media and don’t know boundaries anymore.