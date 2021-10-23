Top Businessman, Jude Rudolf Solomon Goes Home in Blaze of Glory

It was English Novelist George Eliot who said; “Our dead are never dead to us, until we have forgotten them”. Death is indeed the final stop for every man but what makes humans immortal is the good works they have engaged in while in flesh and blood. Their frantic efforts on earth throw them into the consciousness of many, passing their fond memories to generations unborn. For Jude Rudolf Solomon, while he was alive, he played a significant role as an astute businessman and generous philanthropist who lived life in line with the teachings of his creator.

He might have gone on a sojourn of no return but his indelible footprints will never be forgotten in a hurry. More reason the Intercontinental Hotel- Grand African ballroom, on the 23rd of October, 2021 was a location filled with rising emotions as friends and family converged in disbelief. Those who never believed the news of his shocking demise also came to clarify and also bid the jolly good fellow a farewell. With tears…