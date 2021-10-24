Another alleged invasion of Enugu monarch’s home reported, audio tape of alleged threat to his life released

Home of suspended Enugu monarch, Igwe Christopher Okwor has allegedly been invaded again, weeks after photos and videos of damages recorded after an alleged invasion by security operatives went viral.

Family of the traditional ruler who has been in the news lately following his recent suspension by the Enugu state government over demolition of a building allegedly belonging to a visual impaired member of the community, has alleged that he has faced series of police harassment.

Gunmen suspected to be assassins were said to have invaded the traditional ruler’s Nsukka home, firing gunshots into the air on the night of Wednesday, October 19.

A member of local vigilante group on duty that night informed journalists that at about 8pm, they were alerted by one of the Igwe’s sons that their home was under attack by suspected strangers who were attempting to scale the fence. On getting close to the house, they noticed strange movement near the traditional ruler’s gate…