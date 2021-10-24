Big Brother Africa star, Tayo Faniran narrates how his former housemates urinated in his drink (video)

Big Brother Africa Season 9 housemate, Tayo Faniran has narrated how his former housemates allegedly urinated in his drink he left at a garden in the house while the show was running.

According to Tayo in the interview with Daddy Freeze, he came back and saw that his drink was missing as Big Brother asked one of the Ninjas to take the drink away.



Tayo alleged that the “planned winner” of that season was among those who carried out the act and he was not disqualified because of the alleged plan.



Comparing that to BBNaija, he noted that many housemates have been disqualified for touching people’s hair and being verbally abusive, while people who allegedly tried poisoning him were left off the hook.



Tayo also maintained that he was pushed to the wall on the show but was never violent. The reality show star who finished as the first runner up on BBA season 9, had days ago, called out organizers of the reality show for allegedly robbing him of his chance of…