Celestial Church members burst out in worship as they claim to see their founder, Oshoffa, in the sky (video)

Celestial Church members gathered to gaze into the sky, claiming they can see an image of their late founder.

In a video shared by a Celestial Church prophet, members of the church are seen looking into the sky as they say the clouds formed a shape that looks like Oshofa.

The church members are heard praying and hailing the “God of Oshofa” as they look into the sky.

“Daddy, come and see Oshoffa, he’s in the sky,” one person is heard saying in the video.

The Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) was founded by Samuel Bilewu Joseph Oshoffa 29 September 1947.

Oshoffa died on September 10, 1985.

Below is a photo of Oshoffa.

Watch the video below.