Help locate the family members of this lady who can’t remember her name (video)





Who knows this lady or her family members?She was found around the City of David Church in Victoria Island, Lagos state. She can't remember anything and appears to have lost her mind. People who found her said they'll be taking her to the psychiatric hospital in Yaba, Lagos. Watch a video of her after she was picked up below







Source: Linda Ikeji