IPOB threatens to disrupt Anambra gov election as it vows to embark on 6-day lockdown if Nnamdi Kanu is not released





The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has threatened a 6-day lockdown of the entire Southeast if its leader, Nnamdi Kanu is not released unconditionally before November 4, 2021.

In a statement released by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group said failure to release Kanu would attract a one-week Sit-At-Home from November 5, 2021 till November 10, with exception of Sunday, November 7, 2021. The Anambra governorship election is slated for November 6, 2021 which the federal government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have insisted must hold.

IPOB says the one week sit-at-home is to let its ”oppressors understand that they are not going to tolerate any plan to torment or abandon their leader in DSS custody through frivolous court adjournments.”

The group said it regrets any inconveniences the lockdown would cause on the people of the region but added that no amount of sacrifice would be too much to ensure its leader regained his freedom.