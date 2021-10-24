MAN marks its 50th Anniversary

The Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (MAN) is holding a 3-day event commemorating its 50th Anniversary and its 49th Annual General Meeting, which is set to kick off on the 25th to 27th of October, 2021 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, is expected to host a sixteen-man delegate in a private session to discuss key touchpoints surrounding Nigeria’s Manufacturing sector. To kick off this 3-day event will be the Governors of Edo and Jigawa State: Godwin Obaseki and Muhammad Abubakar Badru and the Honourable Minister for Industry, Trade, and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, CON.

A themed session will be held as part of the Organization’s efforts to tackle challenges currently plaguing the Manufacturing industry. The conversation expects to welcome dignitaries such as former President Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, President, African Development Bank (AfDB) Dr Akinwunmi Adeshina, alongside…