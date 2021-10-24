Phone snatchers stab 30-year-old tailor to death in Kano

A 30-year-old tailor, Abdullahi Bala, has been stabbed to death by phone snatchers in Fagge Local Government area of Kano state.

Bala was was killed on Friday, October 22, around Zungeru Road-Festing Road in Kano metropolis.

A relative of the deceased, Yazid Ali Fagge, who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, said that the attack happened around 6:45pm.

“He boarded Adaidaita Sahu (Tricycle) on his way for a condolence visit to Brigade area, unknown to him the driver and passengers in it are phone snatchers,” Fagge explained.

“They asked for his phone, but he threw it outside so that people’s attention could get to what is happening. In the process, they stabbed him with a metal object on his thigh, and then ran away. Police were alerted and they immediately ordered all those carrying passengers on the drivers’s rear side on the road be arrested immediately.

“Many people were arrested, but nobody could identify the perpetrators. It was the police who took…