Vanessa Bryant testifies that she got ‘RIP Kobe’ notifications on her phone before she was told he had died with their daughter

NBA legend, Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, has revealed in a sworn statement how she learned of the helicopter crash that killed him and their daughter, Gianna.

A charter helicopter was carrying Kobe, Gianna, and other youth basketball players and coaches from Orange County to Thousand Oaks when the pilot became disoriented in fog and crashed in Calabasas.

Vanessa recounted the fateful events of January 26, 2020 in a deposition for her lawsuit against Los Angeles County, which she is suing over claims deputies shared gruesome crash-scene photos with each other and a bartender.

In her testimony, which was given via Zoom on Oct. 12, Bryan said around 11:30 a.m. PT on Jan. 26, 2020, a family assistant knocked on the door and told her “there was an accident and that there were five survivors.” The helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and Gianna, along with seven others, occurred at approximately 10 a.m. local time that day.

“I asked her if Gianna and…