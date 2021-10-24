We are currently investigating what actually took place

Authorities of Chrisland School in Lagos state says it is currently investigating an allegation of bullying levelled against one of its teachers by Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie.

On Friday, October 22, Mercy in a post shared on her Instagram page, said that her daughter, Purity, informed her that one of her teachers had allegedly bullied her and even told her to her face that she doesn’t like her mother, Mercy. Read here.

The post generated wide reactions with many calling for the actress to demand justice.

The authorities of the school in a statement released said an investigation has commenced and that the findings will be made public.

The statement in part reads