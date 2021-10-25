Buhari hails military for ‘keeping Nigeria united’

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has praised the armed forces for ensuring peace and order across the country.

Buhari, while speaking at the the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem appeal launch on Monday, October 25, said despite the challenges, the military has made sacrifices to help maintain peace and stability.

“Our country’s efforts at nationhood since independence have been challenged by civil strife, a civil war and much uprising and violent agitations,” he said.

“However, in spite of all these, the country has remained united and the resolve of the citizens for unity remains unshaken.

“The exploits of our armed forces to maintain peace as well as their disposition to the unity of Nigeria have contributed in no small measure to our stability.

“We must therefore celebrate them as the pride of our country. Our faith in our armed forces remains unshaken and as a government, we will do all within our powers to ensure that our armed forces are…