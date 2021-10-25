Cubana Chief Priest releases chat purportedly between Maria and his sister whose husband he accused the BBNaija star of snatching

Cubana Chief Priest has shared screenshots of an alleged chat between Maria and his sister, Maryanne Onyinyechi, whose husband Kelvin, he accused the BBNaija star of snatching.

From the chat, Maryanne insinuated that Maria caused her not to be in “talking terms with her husband”. She also alleged that the reality show star was living with her husband.

However Maria who was on the apologetic end, insisted that she was misled. She advised Maryanne to stay in her marriage as leaving won’t be good for her and her kids. She also claimed they’ve blocked each other, supposedly on social media.

Cubana Chief Priest captioned the post;

Side Chick Dey Message Madam Dey Advice Am, Maria You Get Mind Shaaaa

This is coming after LIB shared an exclusive report which gave an insight on some things that happened before Cubana Chief Priest called Maria out.