‘Friends’ star, James Michael Tyler is dead

James Michael Tyler, the actor famous for playing Central Perk employee Gunther on “Friends,” has died of prostate cancer.

Tyler’s manager Toni Benson said he died “peacefully in his home” on Sunday October 24, at the age of 59.

Tyler’s family said in a statement;

“The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh “Friend”), from the hit series ‘Friends,’ but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband. “Michael loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures. If you met him once you made a friend for life.”

Tyler who played Gunther for 10 seasons on the sitcom, announced his cancer battle in June after he was unable to attend the Friends reunion taping in-person earlier this year; he appeared on the special via Zoom.

“It was bittersweet, honestly,” Tyler said of the reunion. “I was very happy to be…