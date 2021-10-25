Governor Makinde visits Abolongo prison, says investigation ongoing





Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Sunday, visited the Abolongo Correctional Center at Oyo town, saying that government will take immediate steps to protect the facility.

Recall that gunmen attacked the correctional centre at about 10pm on Friday, October 22 and set many of the prisoners free. Some of the fleeing inmates have been recaptured while others returned voluntarily.

The Governor, while speaking after an inspection of the attacked centre, said that he has ordered that the main road leading to the facility be immediately graded.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that Governor Makinde also promised to install security cameras in the facility and link same with the security situation room in the state.

“This is shocking and, unfortunately, we lost a soldier and an Amotekun Operative. Another person is on danger list at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, as we speak,” the Governor said. “In the main,…





Source: Linda Ikeji