‘It’s the darkest day i’ve had’ -Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refuses to resign despite humiliating 5-0 defeat by Liverpool

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has stated he won’t resign after he was humiliated 5-0 by Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, October 24 .

United conceded four in the first half for the first time in Premier League history and the defeat leaves United eight points adrift of league leaders Chelsea.

United have kept one clean sheet in their last 21 games but despite the growing calls for his sack, Ole says he will continue to ride on.

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer said;

‘We are at rock bottom, we cannot feel any worse than this,’ he told Sky Sports.

‘It is the darkest day I have had leading these players. Not good enough individually or as a team.’

Asked whether the disastrous defeat to Liverpool would spell the end of his managerial reign at Old Trafford, Solskjaer replied:

“I’ve come too far, we’ve come too far as a group and we’re too close to give up now,” Solskjaer said.

“It’s not easy to say something apart from it’s the…