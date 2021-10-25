Prosecutor seeks investigation into abduction of school children in northern Nigeria

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is set to seek authorisation from the Pre-Trial Chamber of the court to open an investigation into cases of abduction of school children in Northern Nigeria.

The Prosecutor says it will also investigate the closure of schools, and the “persistent failure of Nigerian authorities” at both the federal and state levels to end the abduction.

This is according to a statement on Sunday, October 24, by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

According to the agency’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the ICC prosecutor’s decision followed a petition sent to the court by SERAP.

SERAP had in the petition dated 4 September 2021 urged the ICC prosecutor, Mr Karim A. A. Khan, QC, to “push for those suspected to be responsible and complicit in the commission of these serious crimes, to be invited and tried by the ICC.”

In the petition, SERAP argued that, “The severe and lifelong harms that result…