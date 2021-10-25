The government should take Nnamdi Kanu seriously, he has many followers in south-east

Senator representing Anambra south, Ifeanyi Ubah has outlined why the federal government should take leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu seriously.

Ubah in an interview with Arise TV on Monday October 25, said Nnamdi Kanu should be taken seriously because he has lots of followers in the South-East.

On why he filed a lawsuit for a court to compel the Department of State Services to allow him visit the detention centre where Nnamdi Kanu is being held, the lawmaker who is the candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election, said his goal is to engage the IPOB leader to “get him to talk to his people” about their stand on the election.

He said;