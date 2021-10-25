ZEE Capital Investments Holds Maiden Edition of Investment Summit

Fast growing Nigeria investment company, Zee Capital Investment, a subsidiary of BTCBars Group of Companies, has held the maiden edition of her investment summit in Abuja.

The event which held at the Corporate Headquarters in Abuja on Friday, 22nd October 2021, had in attendance notable investors and persons, many of whom have stood by the organisation since its inception a few years ago.

While welcoming the investors to the summit, the Group Managing Director of BTCBars Group of Companies, AMB. Ebenezer Ulochukwu, noted that the desire of the company was to ensure that its investors put food in their stomachs while building their bank accounts.

He further explained that the summit was designed as a quarterly event, not just to showcase the company’s economic progress, but to bring the investors up to speed on how their funds are being utilized, as integrity and accountability are part of the core values of the organisation, and to also expose…