Cardi B reveals racy gift Offset might get from her as his 30th birthday gift

Cardi B is still thinking about the 30th birthday gift she plans to purchase for her husband Offset in December, but has jokingly listed one of her options.

The New York rapper, 29, spoke with TMZ on Monday at LAX, and was asked about how she would respond after Offset bought her a $1.5 million home in the Dominican Republic earlier this month.

‘I don’t know, what should I get him?’ before joking, ‘Oh I know, some vagina!’

Cardi B was also asked about her newborn son turning 50 days old, and the nature in which she would publicly reveal the child’s name.

‘I don’t know, how should I do it,’ said the musical artist, who is mother to daughter Kulture, three, and the baby boy with Offset. ‘I don’t got nothing special, one day I’m gonna reveal it.’