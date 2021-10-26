EU and Iran to hold Nuclear talks In Brussels this week in bid to restart Iran nuclear deal

The EU’s top negotiator will meet his counterpart from Iran this week in Brussels for talks on restarting negotiations over Iran’s nuclear deal, a spokesman for the bloc said on Monday, October 25.

The EU, US, China and Russia are scrambling to try to get negotiations aimed at reviving the 2015 US-Iran Nuclear deal back on track after the election of a political hardliner in Tehran.

Iran’s chief negotiator on the deal, Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri, wrote on Twitter that he would be in Brussels on Wednesday “to continue our talks on result-oriented negotiations”.

EU spokesman Peter Stano said the meeting would involve the bloc’s lead negotiator Enrique Mora, who visited Tehran earlier this month to push Iran to restart full negotiations.

Stano said the EU’s diplomatic service was “sparing no efforts to resume talks of all parties in Vienna”.

The agreement between Iran and world powers to find a long-term solution to the now two-decade-old crisis over…