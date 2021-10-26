Everyone regardless of sexual orientation are members of the Body of Christ

The Archbishop of Canterbury Most Reverend Justin Welby, has expressed ‘grave concern’ over legislation being considered in Ghana which would lead to anyone who is LGBT+ or advocating for them, being imprisoned for up to ten years.

Archbishop Welby, who is the senior bishop and principal leader of the Church of England, made this known in a statement on Tuesday, October 26, in reaction to the draft anti-LGBTQ+ Bill due to be debated by the Ghanaian parliament.

According to the Archbishop, lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgenders, queers and other people of similar orientation are all members of the Body of Christ.

“I am gravely concerned by the draft anti-LGBTQ+ Bill due to be debated by the Ghanaian parliament. I will be speaking with the Archbishop of Ghana in the coming days to discuss the Anglican Church of Ghana’s response to the Bill,” the statement read.

“The majority of Anglicans within the global Anglican Communion are committed to upholding…