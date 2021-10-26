Floyd Mayweather refuses selfie with young male fan; says he doesn’t take photos with guys with “painted nails”

Floyd Mayweather was caught on video refusing to take a photo with a teenage boy at a basketball game in Los Angeles over the weekend because he had painted nails.

The teen saw the boxing superstar at the Staples Center on Saturday, October 23, after the Clippers faced off against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The teen then approached Mayweather, hoping to take a selfie with him, but the boxer shut him down.

“You got painted nails, I don’t take pictures with guys with no painted nails,” Mayweather, 44, can be heard saying in the video, which was initially shared by TMZ.

A person who appears to be Floyd’s security guard is seen asking the teen to step away as Mayweather walks away.

“Floyd’s a homophobe,” the disappointed fan says to the camera. “You guys saw that first. Floyd doesn’t want to take a picture with me because my nails are painted. Bro really?”

Witnesses said Mayweather had no problem taking selfies with other people. He was seen…