Singer K. Michelle has revealed what she will do if her man ever cheats on her.

She explained that she can’t forgive a man who cheats because it changes her.

She tweeted: “If a man cheat on me and I know, you bet your boot dirt i’m going to Hoe him out. I’ve always been like that. I might stay for a minute but I’ll give you hell in that moment. I’ve never forgiven a cheater ever. Im a completely different woman after that. I just deal until I heal.”