Man who googled how to kill a baby before feeding a newborn girl prescription drugs is jailed for more than 25-years

A young man who Googled ‘how to poison a baby’ before feeding a newborn girl prescription drugs has been jailed for more than 25 years.

Jamar Bailey, 21, was arrested on suspicion of wilfully harming a child after the baby was taken to intensive care in June last year after becoming listless and unresponsive.

A urine test detected sodium valporate, a drug used to treat epilepsy and bipolar disorder which could have been potentially fatal to the tiny child.

Detectives found Bailey was taking medication for seizures and a search of his property found a prescription for Epilim Chrono containing sodium valproate in his name.

Shockingly, officers found evidence of the drug in the baby’s milk bottle and searches on his mobile phone for ‘how to poison a baby’ and ‘how to kill a newborn baby’.

The poor child survived her ordeal and police said she is ‘safeguarded and thriving’ although it won’t be known until she is older if there are any lasting effects.

Bailey,…