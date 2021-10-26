Rivers State University student official gives her boyfriend an award for his “love, support, and care”

The Welfare Secretary of the Rivers State University Student Union Government presented her boyfriend with an award plaque for loving her properly.

She presented the award at a ceremony attended by other students.

The award plaque was addressed from the “Office of the Welfare Secretary, Student Union Government, Rivers State University”.

The words written on the plaque read: “Award of excellence presented to Comr. Eke Wisdom Chigaememzu, for your love, support, and care to me as well as your strides and contributions to my growth. Lots of love from your girlfriend.”

After accepting the award, the boyfriend took to Facebook to hail his girlfriend.

